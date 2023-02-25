FAISLABAD: A court in Faisalabad sentenced the defendant, Majid Zia, to 17 months in prison for sexual harassment on Saturday.

In addition to the prison sentence, the extra sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 1.5 million on the defendant.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle reported the incident, and under the 2016 Prevention of Internet Crimes Act, the defendant was prosecuted.

The FIA official claimed that in 2022, Majid posted on social media indecent images of a woman.

A medical student who said she was kidnapped, tortured, and videotaped by the family of an industrialist asked the court to take action against two women for what she called “character assassination” and harassment the day before on social media.

With her attorney Rana Muhammad Sikandar Hayat Bhatti, Khadija Ghafoor submitted her application to the police, the court, and the commissioner of Faislabad.

She stated in her plea that she had brought issues to the attention of the Additional and Sessions Judge Rana Saeed’s court against the Police Station Women and the Police Station Cyber Crime Wing Circle.

The suit also claimed that Sheikh Danish and the other defendants were powerful figures in the area of Faisalabad.

The case was not resolved, and Anna Ali Sheikh, the daughter of Sheikh Danish and Zara Shakur, threatened to kill Khadija on social media. Authorities are looking into the situation.

Video of Khadija being tortured by Sheikh Danish and his family went popular on social media in August of last year.

Danish and five other suspects are accused of kidnapping and torturing Khadija. As the video went viral on social media, the six offenders were arrested by the police.