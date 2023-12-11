After the decrease in the price of petrol in the world market by 5.49 dollars per barrel, the price of petrol in the country is likely to decrease by 13 rupees and the price of diesel by 15 rupees per liter from December 16.

Citizens have demanded relief to the people due to the decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the global market.

It should be remembered that currently, the price of petrol in the country is 281.34 rupees while diesel is at the level of 289.79 rupees per liter. The government will take a final decision on the possible new prices of petroleum products on December 15, which will be effective from December 16.

It should be noted that even on the first date of December, the possibility of a big reduction in the prices of petroleum products was shown, however, the government did not provide relief to the people despite the reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the world market, on which the people expressed serious concerns. what was

The citizens said that when the government increases the prices of petroleum products in the country due to the increase in the prices of petroleum products in the world market, then the people should also get relief for the decrease.