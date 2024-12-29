Hope briefly flickered when negotiators from Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, met in Doha to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza. However, as history has repeatedly shown, Israel appears committed to continuing its brutal campaign against the Palestinians rather than pursuing genuine peace. After more than a week of negotiations, the outlook remains grim, with reports indicating that Israel is setting new conditions while claiming that talks are “stuck.” In parallel, Gaza suffers relentless bombardment, including attacks on hospitals, pushing the death toll to over 45,000 since the violence began. This suggests that Israel may be leveraging the ceasefire talks to project a facade of diplomacy while buying time ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President next month.

Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric has already escalated tensions, with his declaration that there will be “hell to pay” if Israeli captives are not released before his administration takes charge. Observers fear that this hardline stance could embolden Israel to intensify its actions in Gaza under the pretense of securing its citizens. Since the October 7, 2023, escalation, Gaza has endured catastrophic violence, and Trump’s entry into the White House may serve as a catalyst for even greater devastation. The U.S.’s unwavering support for Israel, particularly from the pro-Zionist faction of Trump’s base, offers little hope for justice or peace for Palestinians.

The Middle East, already reeling from years of conflict, faces a troubling future. The global consensus among human rights advocates is that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide, but the likelihood of this being acknowledged by the incoming U.S. administration is slim. Even the Biden administration, perceived as more moderate, enabled Israel’s aggressive policies. Under Trump’s leadership, U.S. backing for Tel Aviv is expected to reach new heights, leaving little room for optimism.

Beyond Gaza, the region’s stability is at risk. The possibility of escalating hostilities in Syria and an intensified focus on Iran as a “threat” could ignite new conflicts. Any moves by Tel Aviv and Washington to undermine Iran’s position would further destabilize the region, dragging more countries into the vortex of violence.

What the Middle East desperately needs is diplomacy grounded in justice. Yet, the political will to pursue such a course is conspicuously absent in global power centers. The international community, particularly the West, has failed to prioritize accountability and fairness, allowing aggressive policies to persist unchecked.

As 2025 approaches, the people of the Middle East must brace for further chaos and suffering. Without significant shifts in global attitudes and policies, the cycle of violence and instability seems tragically destined to continue.