L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers holds the title of richest woman in the world with a whopping $74.6 billion in her bank account. Alice Walton, the American heiress to Walmart’s fortune, is the next businesswoman in line. She has a $61.8 billion net worth.

With a net worth of $57.9 billion, Julia Koch is the third-richest woman in the world. Her philanthropic husband David Koch, who passed away in 2019, left her his fortune.Mackenzie Scott, a philanthropist, American novelist, and Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, is the fourth richest woman in the world.

She has a $42.3 billion value.The fifth-richest woman in the world is Jacqueline Mars, the granddaughter of the man who created Mars, the largest confectionery company in the world. She owns a third of the business and has a net worth of about $33.4 billion.