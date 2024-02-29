Peshawar: Babar Saleem Khan Swati of Sunni Unity Council was elected Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Watch the video package on his political journey.

A look at Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi’s political journey

40-year-old Soraya Bibi from Tehsil Mastoj of Chitral is the only woman MLA to win the Provincial Assembly seat PK-1 from Chitral in the 2024 general elections.

Soraya Bibi started politics with Muslim League (N) but later left (N) and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in 2007.

Began political campaigning in 2008 general elections and formed a women’s organization in 2012 and united them for the party’s cause while working to form the party’s district, tehsil and village council cabinets in 2020.

Suraya Bibi had also actively participated in the election campaign for the party in the 2021 local body elections.

Soraya Bibi, who holds Masters degrees in Urdu and Sociology, contested the 2024 general elections for the first time on General Nisht and defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate Shakeel Ahmed.

Soraya Bibi says that being a part of the House, she will solve other social problems in her area including education and health system and work to improve the backward infrastructure in the area.