ISLAMABAD: Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) has dismissed a lecturer for posing a “objectionable” query in a quiz on the English language requirements for the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE) programme.

On February 2, the CUI administration wrote to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to inform them that [an] investigation of the quiz’s content had been opened.

According to the letter, the administration had already taken action and terminated the employment of lecturers (visiting faculty) as of January 5, 2023. It went on to say that the professor had also been put on a blacklist.

When students discovered that the question required them to write 300 words on the subject, they were “shocked.”

When the rector phoned the professor to clarify the situation, according to additional registrar Naveed Ahmed Khan, he accepted his error, which led to the lecturer’s dismissal. He said, “He had stolen the query from Google.” He said that the test was retaken.

A faculty member made fun of the exam process by asking why the issue could only be considered after the students brought it up. He questioned whether the lecturer had been fired as a result of the ministry learning about the occurrence.