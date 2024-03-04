ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the formation of a commission headed by the Chief Justice for a judicial investigation of the May 9 incidents.

Bilawal Bhutto while speaking in the National Assembly session said that Mehmood Achakzai was saying to pass the resolution that there should be no interference in politics. No more will do.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said regarding the May 9 incidents that I have heard that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded an inquiry regarding the May 9 incidents. If so, I support it.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto demanded the Prime Minister form a judicial commission regarding the May 9 incidents and requested the Chief Justice to head this commission.

Chairman PP while talking about Cipher said that Cipher was discussed and compared to Bhutto Sahib. The cipher was published in an international publication, do you think the people of Pakistan are stupid? Cypher should be investigated, the constitution is for everyone, if anyone violates the constitution he should be punished, I am the grandson of one who accepted execution but did not bargain on his principles.

During Bilawal Bhutto’s speech, the opposition members stood in front of the government dais and shouted slogans.

Addressing the opposition, Bilawal Bhutto said that they are abusing and I am saying that I would defend them if they had any legitimate complaint, I would stand with them, but if it is unconstitutional and undemocratic. If they work, I will stand in front of them.

He said that we have to make such decisions which will make this house strong and the future of the country bright. That they are tired of our battles.

The former foreign minister said that the people are fed up with poverty, inflation, and unemployment. The people did not give a majority to any party. In order to save the people from the economic crisis, the prices of things are increasing but the income is not increasing, we have taken some decisions due to which our people and economy are in trouble today, everyone is inviting you to Get Pakistan out of this difficulty by sitting together and supporting us in this matter.