By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, SK Niazi, discussed very important topics, including the press conference of DG ISPR and the allegedly leaked video of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. Faisal Chaudhry and General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider participated in the Sachi Baat with SK Niazi to present thier expert views on the above mention topics.

Faisal Chaudhry stated that the government wants to put judges under pressure. No matter how many audio leaks are condemned, a judicial commission should be formed on the issue of audio leaks. We have to see who is behind the audio leaks. It is important to implement the constitution and the law. The current government has lost its numerical majority. Shahbaz Sharif wants to take the vote of confidence and then prove his majority. If they do not follow the constitution, then it is not a democratic government. The whole nation stands with the army.

While responding to General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider stated that resolving the situation in the country is not satisfactory at all, Pakistan is facing many crises. The country is facing a constitutional, political, and economic crisis. Everyone is building their own one-and-a-half mosque, It is sad that institutions are being attacked. The relationship between the army and the people is strong. Making the army controversial will be the country’s biggest enmity. It will be unfortunate if the decisions of the judiciary are not accepted. He further stated that there was chaos and anarchy in the country because people did not obey the decisions of the courts.

The country’s politicians need to be brought to a table, and the government should find a way to hold elections in the whole country one day. The conditions in the country are not so bad that elections cannot be held. The Supreme Court gave the politicians time to agree. At this time, there is a test for all political parties, at present, there is an emphasis on conspiracies instead of resolving the issues, and the country is facing serious problems due to inflation, the general public, and the business community.

Due to the non-opening of LCs, business life is being affected. If people ask for sacrifice, they will be ready to give it. There is a need to make austerity plans for the improvement of the economy. If the nation gets a leader in the true sense of the word, taking off debt is not a big deal. If the business conditions are not good, there will be no investment. Investors will return if business conditions improve. The country’s economy can be improved by paying attention to agriculture.

If exports are increased, there will be sufficient income to provide many facilities for setting up new industries. Agriculture in Sindh was damaged due to the flood. It was not easy to manage the damage caused by the flood, but the Sindh government is doing good work in the health sector.