KARACHI: After the agreement with the IMF, the first day of the business week saw a huge drop in the dollar price by five rupees, the dollar was bought at 280 rupees.

The exchange companies ran out of capital to buy dollars, after which the counters of the exchange companies were closed.

After the IMF agreement, the stabilization of the value of the rupee led to queues of dollar sellers, which led to a return of capital transferred to dollars.

Chairman Pakistan Forex Exchange Association Malik Bostan says that the price of the dollar will decrease further when the interbank market opens.