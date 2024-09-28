In Pakistan, the persistent issue of fake encounters has emerged as one of the most significant challenges to professional policing and the delivery of justice. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) resort to extrajudicial measures to show quick results in crime control. However, such practices often lead to tragic outcomes, including the wrongful deaths of innocent individuals, while the real criminals continue to roam freely, leaving behind a fractured justice system and a terrorized public.

One such heart-wrenching incident is the killing of Dr. Shah Nawaz Kunbhar, a resident of Umerkot, Sindh, on September 19. Kunbhar was accused of blasphemy and was already in police custody when he was killed in what was later confirmed by the Sindh government as a “managed encounter.” This staged shoot-out by the Mirpurkhas police is an alarming reflection of the dangerous culture of fake encounters prevalent across the country.

The shocking part is that police personnel involved in such extrajudicial killings are often celebrated as heroes. As the inquiry into Dr. Kunbhar’s death reveals, those involved in this staged encounter received commendations, not criticism. The incident only came to light because of the outrage expressed by civil society, raising a disturbing question: How many more innocent lives have been lost in the shadows without receiving justice?

Human rights organizations, such as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), report staggering figures on such encounters. In 2023 alone, Sindh witnessed nearly 3,300 encounters, leading to the deaths of 289 alleged suspects. While other provinces report fewer encounters, this disparity likely reflects underreporting rather than a cleaner record.

These encounters, which are nothing but extrajudicial killings, point to a much larger systemic problem: the failure of Pakistan’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems. If LEAs had the capacity to build strong cases, and if courts were able to punish criminals based on robust evidence, the “need” for fake encounters would vanish. Instead, these shoot-outs act as shortcuts for the police to cover up their inefficiency and incompetence.

Rather than serving the cause of justice, fake encounters erode public trust in the legal system. They create an environment where law enforcers operate with impunity, knowing they can escape punishment for their actions. In the process, the fundamental rights of victims are violated, and a culture of lawlessness spreads, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between the protectors and perpetrators of violence.

The solution lies in reforming policing practices across all provinces. Police forces must take a firm stand against the culture of fake encounters and ensure that law enforcement personnel operate within the bounds of the law. Instead of rewarding officers for staged shoot-outs, they should be penalized and prosecuted for their involvement in such illegal activities. Furthermore, LEAs must focus on improving their investigative capabilities, working with the judiciary to build cases based on solid evidence, ensuring that criminals are convicted through proper legal channels.

If left unchecked, the practice of staged encounters will continue to make society less safe. Instead of deterring real criminals, such actions provide cover for the corrupt and incompetent, creating a vicious cycle of violence, impunity, and injustice. As Pakistan grapples with numerous internal challenges, it is crucial to address the deep flaws in its policing and justice systems, ensuring that those tasked with upholding the law are not the ones violating it