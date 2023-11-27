A high-level delegation of police from the Chinese province of Jiangsu reached Lahore on a 5-day visit. The delegation visited the Wagah border along with the Central Police Office in Lahore.

A delegation of Chinese police under the leadership of Jiangsu Deputy Director General of Public Security Tin Yongsheng visited the Central Police Office in Lahore and met IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

In the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen training, security, and strategic relations between Punjab and Jiangsu Police.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Chinese are seeking cooperation in investigations, operations, and training in IT matters, modern weapons, and logistics.

On the occasion of a visit to the Central Police Office in Lahore, Jiangsu Deputy Director of Public Security Tin Yongsheng said that Chinese experts on various projects appreciate the provision of full security. Experts will provide training.

The head of the Chinese police delegation said that technical and logistics support and modern training will continue for the Punjab police.

On the arrival of the Chinese police delegation at the Central Police Office, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab and senior police officers dressed the delegation in traditional Punjab turbans.