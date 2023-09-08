A helicopter flying from Dubai crashed into the sea.

According to foreign media, the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates says that the Aerogulf helicopter took off from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on Thursday night.

According to reports, the Bell 212 helicopter was on its routine training with two pilots from Egypt and South Africa on board.

Officials say that they received information about the helicopter crash at night, after which the rescue operation was started.

According to the authorities, the rescue team has found the wreckage of the plane from the sea, but the two pilots are still missing, and a search operation is underway to find them.