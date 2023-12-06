The Palestinian resistance group Hamas continues to resist the Israeli army in Gaza.

Responding strongly to the Israeli aggression in Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas fired rockets at Israeli soldiers and tanks in Khan Yunis, resulting in the death of 10 Israeli soldiers while 24 Israeli tanks were also destroyed.

Apart from this, 8 Israelis have also been injured due to the firing of snipers.

According to reports, a building occupied by Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis was destroyed by explosives, rocket attacks were also carried out in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.

The Israeli army also confirmed that 5 soldiers, including 2 majors, were killed in Hamas attacks.

Clashes in Lebanon as well

On the other hand, clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah are continuing on the Israel-Lebanon border, in which Hezbollah has claimed that one Israeli soldier was killed and one wounded, while a Lebanese soldier was also killed in Israeli attacks.

It should be noted that since October 7, 82 and a total of 408 Israeli soldiers have been killed in ground clashes in Gaza.