NAROWAL: The general election in the country can take place any time and the political picture will be clear in the next two to three weeks, says PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in Sialkot on Sunday, he asserted: “According to my political experience, 2022 is the year of the general election.”

He said the local government elections should be postponed otherwise, general elections and local polls would be held the same year.

Those who had robbed the people of their votes and were elected through rigging in the 2018 elections, he said, had made people’s lives miserable.

The PTI government could not last long, he said. He said a conspiracy was hatched against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that the ruling party MNAs were in touch with the PML-N. “MNAs are ready to take party ticket in the next general election and go for a no-confidence move against Imran Khan,” he said.

He said Imran Khan was not loyal to anyone. He said Nawaz Sharif was loyal to the people who, in return, show loyalty to him.