A cosmetic store in Block No. 4 in Sargodha caught fire on Sunday night. It swiftly spread to four other stores.

After being alerted, the fire was brought under control by the time the fire brigade and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The adjoining motorbike parking spaces of six were also damaged by the fire. There were no confirmed casualties in the event, according to rescue sources.

But the fire destroyed priceless items worth millions of rupees. According to rescuers, a short circuit caused the fire to start.