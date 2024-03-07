A fire broke out in the building of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to Indian media, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is living in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where a fire broke out in a building last night.

According to officials, the building had 17 floors and the fire broke out on the 14th floor, while actress Jacqueline Fernandez lives on the 15th floor of the building.

According to reports, fire brigade vehicles and firefighting personnel reached the spot on receiving the information about the fire, which brought the fire under control after an hour of effort.