Abigail Bailey, an AI robot, has been appointed principal at a UK school

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has crossed another milestone.

According to a foreign news agency, an AI robot, Abigail Bailey, has been appointed as the principal of a British school.

According to British media, Cottesmoor School in West Sussex has hired Abigail Bailey, a chatbot created by an AI developer, to help the headmaster run the school.

Abigail Bailey, an AI chatbot, is capable of translating languages, creating creative content and answering questions in an informative manner.