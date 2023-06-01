Lahore: A Shaqi-Qalb person who practiced magic and black knowledge killed his own 11-year-old son by slitting his throat.

The Gwalmandi police registered a case of abduction of 11-year-old Azaan’s son on the complaint of the mother, who stated that she sent her son to school to study but did not return.

After registering the case, SP Sati formed a team to immediately search for the child, who arrested the brutal killer father Rafiq, who killed his 11-year-old son Azaan by slitting his throat due to domestic abuse.

According to the Edhi spokesperson, the body of a one-year-old child was found late at night near Mahmood Buti, Baghbanpura. Masoom Azaan was taken by the brutal father while going to school and cut his throat in desperation.

According to the police, the innocent 11-year-old Azaan kept telling his father today there is a party in my school, I cannot go with you, but the cruel father forcibly took him with him. The police and investigative agencies recovered the body of the child after the arrest of Shaqiqalb’s father. The cruel person Rafiq used to practice black knowledge and magic.

After the operation, the police shifted the body of 11-year-old Azaan to the mortuary by Edhi ambulance and started investigating the arrested person.