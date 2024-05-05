A short video of Pakistani actress Dar Fashan Saleem being kissed on the face by a female fan has surfaced.

The above video is from the premiere of the popular drama Ishq Murshid, in which the heroine Darfashan Saleem and the hero Bilal Abbas Khan participated.

The play premiered on May 3 in Lahore, the capital of Punjab, with the cast including Bilal Abbas and Dar Fashan.

The last episode of the drama was also screened in cinemas on May 3.

During the premiere, fans were seen taking selfies and videos with Bilal Abbas and Dar Fashan Saleem, while a woman took a selfie with the actress.

After the woman took a selfie, the video of Dalajs kissing Darfshan Salim on the cheek went viral.

It was later seen that after this act, the actress immediately distanced herself from the fan and quickly left the crowd.

This act of the female fan was termed as unethical by social media users who said that people should take care of the actors’ privacy.