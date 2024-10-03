The ongoing public spat within the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a deeply concerning development. It undermines the integrity of the nation’s highest judicial body at a time of unprecedented challenges. Instead of resolving their differences through formal judgments, as expected of judges, senior justices have resorted to airing their grievances in public. This has eroded the court’s authority and left it vulnerable to external pressures.

While the chief justice has been the primary target of criticism, it is unfair to place the blame solely on him. Other senior judges share responsibility for the ongoing turmoil. The recent public exchange of letters between the chief justice and a senior puisne judge is a clear example of how internal disagreements should have been addressed privately. Such public airing of grievances has only fueled the fire and damaged the judiciary’s reputation.

The bitter exchanges have solidified the perception that the judges have chosen to take sides against each other, rather than working towards a resolution. This has further weakened public confidence in the judiciary’s ability to function impartially. As other state institutions become more assertive, the court’s failure to present a united front will increasingly endanger its authority.

The current schism within the judiciary is reminiscent of a past crisis, when former chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah’s tenure was marred by internal discord. While it is hoped that the situation will not deteriorate to that point, the present judiciary must learn from the mistakes of the past.

The judges must recognize that their squabbling is a gift to those who seek to weaken the court and capture the state. The government’s refusal to implement the court’s decision in the reserved seats case is a clear example of how other institutions will take advantage of the judiciary’s divisions.

The responsibility for restoring the court’s writ lies with the senior-most judges. They must prioritize the institution over their personal differences and make a concerted effort to resolve their problems. There is still time for them to come together and settle all disputes amicably. The judiciary has survived many challenges in the past, and it can do so again. For that, its leaders must let bygones be bygones and act with wisdom and restraint.