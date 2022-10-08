Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is a huge box office success and has dispelled moviegoers’ reluctance to see it in a theatre while the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent. Over Rs 400 crores have been made from the movie worldwide. After a month since the movie opened in theatres, the movie’s music is still trending on Google.

The movie’s creators are making significant attempts to treat the movie’s fans as it continues to scream under success. The popular song Rasiya from Brahmastra’s remake was released on Friday by the song’s creators.Mom-to-be On Friday night, Alia Bhatt posted the updated song on Instagram.

The Raazi actress may be seen posing in the background of the deleted shot while sporting a bright orange costume and large earrings. A little while later, Ranbir was seen leaving a Durga puja pandal.

Ayan Mukerji, the film’s director, and Karan Johar, its producer, shared details of their collaborative process on September 28 of this year. Brahmastra Johar’s producer was questioned about if he and director Ayan Mukerji had ever had a creative disagreement at the event in Mumbai.

To be completely honest, no, he said. This (the movie) was entirely created by Ayan. He used his imagination and visualisation to design every single facet of the movie, every single component, and every single portion of it. You couldn’t possibly disagree. How can you object to someone’s visualisation, after all? Although there was never a disagreement, I can provide my opinion.

Ayan brought out how Karan didn’t like the original version of Kesariya and how it was later re-shot shortly after KJO made this comment. Throughout the chat, they were both spotted having fun on stage. Nobody, however, levelled any major accusations against one another about the film’s production.