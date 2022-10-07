MONTREAL: Members of the United Nations Aviation Organization agreed Friday to aim to attain net-zero carbon emissions in air travel by 2050, a goal that has been criticized for its disproportionate role in climate change.

According to a tweet from the UN agency, the meeting, which assembled officials from 193 nations at the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Montreal headquarters,

“It’s a good outcome,” a diplomatic source adding that just four nations had “voiced doubts,” including China, the key driver of global growth in air travel.

Furthermore, it was shown that 50% of airline emissions came from the one percent of travelers that fly the most.

“This is not the Paris Agreement moment for aviation. Let us not assume that a non-binding target will reduce aircraft to zero “said Jo Dardenne of the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment.

She was particularly disappointed by changes proposed by delegates to the sector’s carbon offsetting and reduction plan, known as CORSIA.

During the 10-day summit, Russia attempted but failed to re-elect itself to the UN organization’s governing council, which is in charge of ensuring conformity with aviation laws.