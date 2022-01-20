By Asif Mehmood

As the Presidential system debate has already triggered backlash , it will be of paramount importance to understand how do the experts opine on the said subject. Here is how Dr. Imran Ahsan Khan Niazi , opines about it. Dr Niazi has taught at International Islamic University for two decades and is aptly considered as a legal brain of the Islamic Republic. Despite having strong reservations about the Presidential System debate at this time , I think , it is important to understand the other side of the narrative. Dr. Niazi has elaborated in detail why the Presidential system is necessary. “The parliamentary system, embedded in the British model, has collapsed in this country. The British people waged a prolonged struggle for their rights and brought their parliament to a position of supremacy. For the people in Pakistan it is an alien system. The people do not understand it nor are they concerned with the conventions and traditions imported from Britain, as these too are alien. The parliamentarians themselves do not understand this system. The glaring evidence of this ignorance is that our senior parliamentarians continue to claim that “parliament is supreme,” least realising that where there is a written constitution there is a hierarchy of texts, and it is the constitution that is supreme. They also do not understand that Britain has no constitution. In addition to this, our parliamentarians have lost their authority, both moral and legal, to govern this country and to make laws for it. If this system is continued in the present form, it will threaten the well being of the citizens and the very existence of the nation. A new social contract is needed; a social contract that is closer to the soul of this nation”, He explains in the preamble of his write up. He has also elaborated how the system will work. Here it is: The people will elect a President for 7 years. He will be at least 40 years of age, and will be a Muslim male. He can serve for one term alone and cannot be elected again ever. He may be impeached for breach of the trust reposed in him. None of his close relatives will be eligible for being elected President in the term immediately following his term nor will the President induct any of his close relatives into the executive. The President shall have full and unhindered executive powers. He will appoint the Chief Justices and the Heads of all major Agencies and Public Sector organisations. He will appoint the chiefs of the Armed Forces. Appointments of Chief Justices, judges of the Supreme Court, heads of agencies and public sector organizations are to be confirmed by the legislature. He will have the power to issue ordinances when the legislature is not in session, but an ordinance so issued will be valid for 3 months and will not be renewed. He will choose his own cabinet and will have the authority to choose anyone, other than a close relative, as a minister. Now my discerning readers should connect the dot and have a conclusion.