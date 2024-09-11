Pakistan’s political landscape continues to be marred by blatant sexism and a disregard for decency, a trend made evident by a disturbing incident involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. His derogatory remarks about the Punjab Chief Minister and female journalists during a recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally highlighted an alarming level of chauvinism and a deep-seated contempt for women in positions of power. Gandapur’s remarks, particularly targeting Maryam Nawaz, reflected not only a lack of respect for women but also an ingrained belief in diminishing their agency. His comment, “We as Pathans come with dhols and even a baraat,” dripped with innuendo, further reinforcing a toxic attitude toward women in the public sphere.

This pattern of degrading women, which extended to Gandapur’s crude references to female journalists, is part of a larger strategy to belittle women’s roles and suppress their voices. Such behavior seeks to erode their standing in society and curtail their participation in the public domain. The fact that a politician of Gandapur’s stature felt emboldened to use such language on a public platform is not just a reflection of his personal beliefs but indicative of a broader cultural problem within Pakistan’s political system. The acceptance and deployment of sexism in politics normalize misogyny and discrimination, with far-reaching consequences.

The gender gap that persists across key areas of Pakistan’s social, political, and economic life is further exacerbated by these attitudes. When prominent figures in the political arena perpetuate regressive views, they send a message to society that women’s contributions are secondary, and their presence in the public space is unwelcome. Such thinking not only harms women but also stifles societal development. Patriarchy, while harmful to women, also limits men’s roles, expectations, and contributions, creating a rigid social structure that impedes overall progress.

Gandapur’s comments did not go unnoticed. The backlash was swift, with condemnation pouring in from various political circles. Reporters covering the National Assembly staged a walkout in protest, and journalist organizations vocally criticized the slanderous attack on female journalists. Although PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued an apology for Gandapur’s remarks, it is concerning that reports suggest Khan defended the comments privately. This raises questions about how seriously the issue of sexism in politics is taken within the highest echelons of leadership.

Sexist language and attitudes must have consequences if Pakistan’s political culture is to evolve into one that is inclusive and respectful of all its citizens, regardless of gender. Political representatives bear a responsibility to uphold the dignity of all individuals, and the use of chauvinistic language must be universally condemned, regardless of party affiliation. Women’s participation in politics and public life should be encouraged, not undermined by sexist rhetoric.

It is imperative for all lawmakers to work toward fostering a political environment that is free from sexism and misogyny. Such efforts must begin with holding individuals accountable for language and behavior that perpetuate gender discrimination. Without this accountability, the political sphere will remain an unwelcoming space for women, and the nation’s progress toward gender equality will continue to stall. It’s time for Pakistan’s politicians to lead by example and ensure that disrespect for women, in any form, no longer goes unchecked.