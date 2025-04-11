Lahore: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi says that a comprehensive roadmap is ready to make Pakistan Railways a modern national asset.

On the directions of the Prime Minister, a high-level meeting was held for the modernization of Pakistan Railways, and the strategic roadmap was considered under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

It was decided to promote the PPP model for the participation of the private sector in the railways. On the directions of the Prime Minister, railway stations across the country will be built on modern lines.

The Minister for Railways said that there is a determination to make Pakistan Railways the first priority vehicle of the people, the revival of the railways is a guarantee of the strength of the national economy. All projects will be prepared according to transparency, public interest and the vision of the Prime Minister.