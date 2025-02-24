ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has directed to formulate a comprehensive policy for the rights and rehabilitation of prisoners.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visited Dera Ismail Khan. The purpose of his visit was to improve judicial services and ensure equal access to justice. Justice Yahya Afridi was accompanied by acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Muhammad Atiq Shah.

In addition, senior judges of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Ijaz Anwar, Director General of the Federal Judicial Academy, and officers of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan were also present.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice of Pakistan participated in an interactive session with the District and Sessions Judges of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, in which judges from fifteen remote districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in this session online.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice emphasized that remote and backward areas are his priority, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed the judges to identify obstacles to judicial performance.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice of Pakistan assured the judges that their problems would be resolved, the Chief Justice indicated to provide full support to the judges serving in remote districts.

The Chief Justice also met with the officials of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Dera Ismail Khan Bench, and District Bar Associations of various remote districts and while highlighting the role of the bar in access to justice, assured that he would provide all possible facilities for the bar to promote harmony and mutual cooperation.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice of Pakistan accepted the Bar’s proposal to connect the Dera Ismail Khan bench to the Supreme Court hearings through a video link from the High Court. The Chief Justice assured technical examination of this and said that this facility would be provided to other High Court benches in due course.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice also visited the Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, where he was briefed on the problems faced by the prisoners. The Chief Justice inspected various barracks, reviewed the health facilities, and interacted with the prisoners.

The Chief Justice said that a comprehensive national prison policy will be formulated to ensure the rights and rehabilitation of the prisoners.