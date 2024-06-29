hrough the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to highlight a serious issue i.e: A call for an effective international conference.

According to the annual UNHCR Global Trends report, 120 million people are forcibly displaced around the world. This includes 43.4 million refugees, 68.3 million internally displaced people, 6.9 million asylum-seekers, and 5.8 million others in need of protection. The report states that 75% of these displaced people are from middle-income countries, migrating to seek protection or jobs. Additionally, many displaced people live in climate hazard zones. Besides this, Conflicts from Sudan to Syria, Congo to Afghanistan, Ukraine, Gaza, and Myanmar are among the numerous emergencies we see globally. This report highlights the dire condition of the world. Can we still claim we are safe? Organizations established for global betterment are failing to address these issues effectively. The situations in Palestine and Sudan are clear examples of how international bodies like the UN are doing little for innocent people. Except for a few countries, the world’s condition is miserable. This is how our organizations are protecting us at an international level. Getting food, clothes or a home is not only the need of today’s generation. There were homes in Palestine as well. What happened to these homes we already know. We need protection. We want to live a peaceful life in the world. The world that is free of wars or terror. It can be only possible through the unity of 195 countries collaboration. The most important thing for all the people is their lives other things are secondary. If we don’t find people in the world so for whom there are a lot of housing schemes, job schemes, etc. To make the world peaceful, we must first create peace in different states that are suffering from wars, sexual abuse, poverty, hunger, and crimes. This is the only way to make the world a beautiful place and the way to control the displacement of people worldwide. It can be only possible when international organizations remove the difference between developed and underdeveloped countries by providing a hard framework. I hope you will publish my article in your newspaper.