A bus that was travelling through the state of Uttarakhand in northern India crashed into a canyon, killing at least 25 people.The bus drove off the road and into a ravine in the Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday night, according to officials, killing at least 40 people who were on board.

21 passengers have so far been saved as a result of a nocturnal operation run by the state’s emergency response force. Putting his “thoughts with the bereaved family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

When the tragedy occurred, the bus was transporting a wedding procession from Laldhang to the village of Bironkhal in Uttarakhand. Although the cause of the accident was not immediately clear, state authorities stated they were looking into it.

On Wednesday, senior police official Swatantra Kumar Singh stated that a rescue effort was still in progress.Pictures taken at the scene showed the bus’s wrecked remains laying next to a steep hill while rescue workers assisted in removing the survivors.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarkhand, stated that the rescue teams were receiving all assistance that could be given to support their work.India is infamous for its terrible road safety, with over 100,000 people dying annually in collisions brought on by reckless driving and crumbling infrastructure.