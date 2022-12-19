RAJANPUR: Two passenger buses crashed on Monday in Rajanpur’s Shahwali neighbourhood, resulting in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries.

One of the buses was headed from Peshawar to Karachi, and the other was returning from Quetta to Rajanpur, according to the rescue crew. Due to the dense fog in the area, the accident occurred in Shahwali.

As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue crew arrived. The deceased were taken to a local state hospital, along with the injured.

While taking note of the event, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi requested a report. He expressed his sorrow and sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The governor of Punjab, Balighur Rehman, also sent condolences to the relatives of the deceased and prayed for the injured to make a speedy recovery.