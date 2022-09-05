In order to safeguard the nation’s largest lake and lower the pressure of water entering the reservoir amid disastrous floods across the nation, authorities broke through the Manchhar Lake’s dyke on Sunday. Over 40,000 villages’ residents were impacted by the breach.

Captain (retd) Fariduddin Mustafa, the deputy commissioner for Sehwan, reported that a cut had been made in the Manchhar Lake dyke at RD-14 close to Baug-e-Yusuf. It is one of the biggest lakes in Asia and the biggest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan.

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, “after the break, the water will enter the Indus River by travelling through Kiranpur village and Indus Link.” According to officials, the breach will lessen the pressure of water entering the lake by 30%.On the other hand, there was increasing strain on the embankments to prevent floods in the cities of Johi and Mehar.

To strengthen the dykes, locals are dropping stones and other flood-fighting supplies. Due to the gate of the Chandan branch at Rohri Canal’s inability to be fixed despite the passage of several hours, it is believed that Matiari City and the National Highway will be drowned. However, the authorities are taking people to safe locations from five union councils in Sehwan.

The controlled cut, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was made to move water from Sehwan and relieve pressure on the lake. Even my home in Bajara was submerged after floodwaters hit my community.