Islamabad: On the occasion of Pakistan’s Defense Day, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, extended his sincere and warmest felicitations to the Armed Forces, Government, and People of Pakistan. In a heartfelt message, Ambassador Moghadam underscored the deep-rooted and enduring bond of friendship between the two nations.

“As Pakistan celebrates its Defense Day on September 6th, I am honored to convey the heartfelt greetings of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ambassador Moghadam stated. “This auspicious day is a testament to the courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment of the Pakistani Armed Forces in safeguarding their nation’s sovereignty and security.”

The Ambassador emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s great value for its brotherly ties with Pakistan. “I earnestly desire that the existing bond of friendship between our two brotherly countries gets further strengthened,” he said. “The shared Islamic heritage and cultural similarities between Iran and Pakistan have served as a strong foundation for our bilateral relations.”

Ambassador Moghadam also paid tribute to the Pakistani Shuhadas (martyrs) who have sacrificed their lives in defense of their homeland. “Their courage and sacrifice inspire us all,” he said. “We stand in solidarity with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.”

The Ambassador’s message reflects the warm and cordial relations between Iran and Pakistan. The two countries have enjoyed a long-standing partnership based on mutual respect, cooperation, and understanding. Over the years, they have collaborated on various fronts, including trade, energy, security, and cultural exchange.

Iran and Pakistan have also worked together to promote regional peace and stability. Both countries believe in peaceful resolution of disputes and have advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the best means to address regional challenges.

Ambassador Moghadam’s message on Pakistan’s Defense Day is a testament to the strong and enduring bond between Iran and Pakistan. As the two countries continue to strengthen their bilateral relations, they can look forward to a future of peace, prosperity, and cooperation.