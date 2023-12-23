The terrorist plan was foiled by deactivating the 5 kg bomb recovered from the Awam Express train arriving at Karachi’s Cantt Station.

According to the police, after receiving information about the bomb in Awam Express, the bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot and defused the bomb through a controlled blast.

DIG South said that 2 kg of explosives were used in the bomb while the weight of the bomb was 5 kg, the explosives were attached to a time device while a motorcycle battery was used to detonate the bomb. was done

DIG South said that the possible target of the bomb was North Sindh, the timer of the bomb was set at 12 noon, and the train was near Sukharia Rohri at 12 noon.

Raja Umar Khattab of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said that the sabotage attempt could be by a separatist group. According to the bomb disposal unit, the bomb was kept in a black and red colored school bag.

The police said that the bomb was hidden under the seat of the Awam Express train coming from Peshawar to Karachi.