DRIVER: PING G410 with 9˚ loft, fitted with Fujikura Speeder Evolution VII 569 S shaft.

PING G425 Max with 14.5° loft, with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft.

PING G410 with 19° loft, with Fujikura Ventus HB Blue 7s shaft.

IPING i210 (4-iron to pitching wedge), Nippon Modus3 105 Stiff shafts.

PING Glide Forged (50˚, 56˚ & 60˚), with Nippon Modus4 115 shafts.

Bettinardi DASS Studio Stock 3.

Tavatanakit took the tournament by the scruff of the neck with her work off the tee and into the greens, the 21-year-old averaging 323 yards off the tee with her PING G410 driver, an extremely popular model on the LPGA and PGA Tours, while missing just 11 greens in regulation for the week. Patty’s irons are the player’s cavity back i210 irons, offering forgiveness, which she used to miss just two greens on Sunday in the pressure cooker of the final round of a major championship.



The World No.13’s Bettinardi putter is made from DASS – Double Aged Stainless Steel – that is known for its feel and is commonly used in premium models from the putter maker based in Chicago that also makes weapons equipment for the US military. The mallet model featuring both an alignment line in the back of the putter and sight dot on the topline.

Tavatanakit’s win is the fourth from five events on the LPGA Tour so far in 2021 for Titleist golf balls, and is the seventh straight major win on the LPGA Tour for the brand.

QUOTE: “It feels great to be a major champion. It still hasn’t really sunk in yet the fact that I’m like – I just turned 21 six months ago and now I’m a major champion in my rookie year. Just crazy.”