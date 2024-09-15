The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave a big blow to the players of the women’s team before the series against South Africa.

Ahead of the three-match home T20 series against South Africa, the board dealt a blow to the women’s cricketers and decided to stop the daily allowances of cricketers participating in national training camps, much to the chagrin of the players. The decision taken by the board just a day before the series is likely to affect the performance of women cricketers. Read more: South African women’s cricket team arrives on Pakistan tour The PCB official defended the decision saying that the daily allowance is not being given to the players as the board is now providing them accommodation and three meals a day.

On the other hand, the interesting thing is that Pakistani men’s team players are also provided with accommodation and daily allowance of 2 meals a day. Read more: PCB approaches ICC for Women’s T20 World Cup trophy tour The former cricketer criticized the board and said that what difference will a few lakh rupees make to the PCB except to increase discontent! Didn’t understand. It should be noted that after the start of the series against South Africa from September 17, women cricketers will get daily allowance.