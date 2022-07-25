Armughan Muqeem, vice president of the Pakistan Body Building Federation, has been named as the youngest judge at the Asian bodybuilding competition taking place in the Maldives, which is a proud occasion for Pakistan.

Muqeem, 33, will now carry out his responsibilities as a judge in Asian bodybuilding championship contests after being granted a licence by the Asian Body Building Federation in acknowledgment of his skills and abilities (ABF).

Muqeem described the occasion as a proud one and said that all of his years of labour had finally paid off.

The opportunity to represent my area with pride and honour my nation was a gratifying moment for me and my family,

The vice president of the Pakistan Natural Bodybuilding Federation is Armughan Muqeem.



