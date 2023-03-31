LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,579,618 in Pakistan, there have been no deaths from novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. As of Friday, 30,649 people had died nationally.

At least 98 individuals nationwide have tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

98 people tested positive out of the 4,639 tests Pakistan performed in the last 24 hours. It was found that 2.11 percent of Covids were positive.