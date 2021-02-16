ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 47 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,380.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 47 more lives and 958 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 25,383 and the positivity rate stands at 3 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,064 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,648 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 564,824.

A total of 31,905 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 527,061 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,498,022 samples have been tested thus far.