When Pakistan granted an Indian woman’s 90-year-old wish of returning to her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, which she was forced to abandon in 1947,

After waiting 75 years, Reena Chhibber Varma arrived at the Wagah-Attari border on Saturday.

As soon as she arrived in Pakistan, Varma set off for Rawalpindi with teary eyes. She will go see Prem Niwas, her old pals, and her school. In a video she posted on social media, the Pune woman said that before the partition, her family had lived on Rawalpindi’s Devi College Road.

She mentioned the Muslim friends of her older siblings.

“There were no such problems between Hindus and Muslims prior to the division. This took place following the division, she said.She further stated that efforts should be made by both nations to relax visa requirements for citizens of both nations.

The woman has been granted a three-month visa by the Pakistan High Commission in India as a show of goodwill.

Sajjad Haider, a Pakistani resident, took photos of Varma’s family home and emailed them to her after she posted on social media about her desire to travel to Pakistan.