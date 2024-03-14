The barbaric attacks of the Israeli army continue in Gaza, 90 more Palestinians have been martyred and many others have been injured due to the Zionist bombardment.

According to the report of the Arab media, 6 people were martyred and more than 83 were injured as a result of Israeli forces firing on homeless Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza.

According to the report, after the Israeli bombardment of the UN food aid distribution center in Rafah, shots were fired at the displaced Palestinians, and an official of UNRWA was also martyred in the attack by the Zionist forces.

The United States has urged Israel to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers in Gaza.

On the other hand, 8 American senators have also written a letter to President Biden to give an ultimatum to Israel. In the letter, it is emphasized that Israel should be demanded to increase the supply of aid to Gaza, otherwise, the US military aid will be lost.

Aid can’t stop destruction, destruction, and carnage with a bombing in Gaza: Queen Rania

Meanwhile, the European Union says that Israel is using hunger as a weapon of war in Gaza.

On the other hand, the Israeli army says that before the ground attack on Gaza, more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians trapped in Rafah are being planned to be transferred to the “human island” in the center of Gaza.

Israel also attacked in South Lebanon, 2 people including Hamas member Hani Mustafa were martyred in a drone attack on a vehicle in the Lebanese area.

Lebanon says it will file a complaint against Israel in the United Nations Security Council. Israeli attacks will push the entire region into war.

It should be noted that the number of martyred Palestinians in Gaza since October 7 last year has exceeded 31 thousand 272, while more than 73 thousand 24 people have been injured. More than half of the martyred and injured in Israeli attacks are only children and women.