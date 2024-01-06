On the 90th day since Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has released statistics on Israeli aggression.

According to the Hamas media office, since October 7, the occupying Israeli army has carried out 1,876 attacks in 90 days, in which the number of martyred and missing Palestinians is 29,438.

Hamas says that as a result of the Israeli attacks, the bodies of 22,438 martyrs were brought to hospitals, including 9,730 children and 6,830 women. Included.

According to Hamas, 7,000 Palestinians are missing in Gaza, 70 percent of whom are children and women. 57,614 people were injured in the Israeli attacks, 6,000 seriously injured need to travel urgently for treatment, only 645 injured were taken out of Gaza for treatment, while 10,000 cancer patients are facing the risk of death. .

According to the data released by Hamas media, 99 health officials were arrested and 10 journalists were detained.

According to Hamas, 1.9 million people were displaced in the Israeli attacks in Gaza, 3.55 thousand people were affected by infectious diseases as a result of displacement, while the Israeli army destroyed 130 government buildings, 93 universities and schools, 292 schools and universities partially destroyed. were completely destroyed.

Apart from this, 122 mosques were completely destroyed, 218 were partially damaged, and three churches were also destroyed by the Israeli army. 65 thousand housing units were completed, and 290 thousand houses were partially destroyed.

According to Hamas, the Israeli army dropped 65,000 tons of explosives on Gaza in 90 days.

The Israeli army completely disabled 30 hospitals, 53 health centers in Gaza were completely destroyed while 150 centers were partially damaged, the occupying forces destroyed 121 ambulances, and 200 archaeological and cultural heritage sites were destroyed in the Israeli attack.

Another 162 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli bombing in Gaza

On Friday, Rafah, the safe area of Gaza, also came under heavy Israeli bombardment, an entire family was martyred by Israeli bombardment on a house.

Another 162 Palestinians were martyred and 296 injured in the brutal bombing of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Israeli boats armed with weapons targeted the coastal areas of central Gaza, while the Israeli army claimed to have martyred the operational commander of Islamic Jihad, Mamdouh Lulu.