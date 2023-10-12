A house was bombed in the Khan Younis area of Gaza due to which 7 dead bodies were recovered:

Israeli brutality continues in Gaza, as a result of which 9 UN employees were also killed. According to foreign media, a house was bombed in the Khan Younis area of Gaza, due to which 7 bodies were recovered, while another 7 bodies were recovered from the destruction of the building in the refugee camp, and dozens of people were injured.

According to media reports, the number of martyred Palestinians in the Israeli bombardment has increased from 1100 and medical supplies are running low in hospitals, while more than 2 million citizens are facing problems due to the power cut in the entire Gaza, and food shortage has also occurred.

On the other hand, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi made the first telephone contact with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in which both agreed that war crimes against Palestinians should end.