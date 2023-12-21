The security agencies arrested 9 terrorists including the mastermind and 7 facilitators of the attack on the compound of security forces a week ago in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the documents received by Geo News, the mastermind involved in the terrorist attack belongs to the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan while 6 terrorists involved in the attack belong to Afghanistan.

According to the documents, Hasan alias Shakir, the terrorist who carried out the suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan, belongs to Afghanistan, who also released a video before the attack, while the other suicide bomber killed in the attack, Sufatullah Marwat, belongs to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.