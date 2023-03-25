LAHORE: The number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,579,007. Pakistan has reported no deaths in the past 24 hours caused by new coronavirus. On Saturday, there had been 30,648 fatalities nationwide.

At least 89 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has conducted 2,530 tests, of which 89 results were positive. 3.52 percent was the recorded Covid positive ratio.