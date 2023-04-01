LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 1,579,705, Pakistan has recorded no deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. As of Saturday, 30,649 people had died nationally.

At least 87 individuals nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 6,011 tests, of which 87 have resulted in a good result. 1.45% of samples tested positive for Covid.