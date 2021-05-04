DASKA/PHALIA: The Punjab government on Tuesday continued its crackdown on hoarding of wheat in the province and recovered as many as 85,000 hoarded wheat sacks in separate actions,In line with the government’s efforts to tighten the noose against smugglers and hoarders, the local administration of Sialkot Daska tehsil seized 77 thousand wheat bags that were hoarded in four rice mills. The mills were sealed by the district administration.

In a separate action carried out by AC Phalia, a city in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab 8,000 wheat bags were recovered.

The recovered wheat sacks were handed over to the provincial food department.It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in a letter to Chief Minister of Sindh recently demanded removing obstacles in the inter-provincial movement of wheat.

Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam in his letter to the chief minister demanded hurdle-free arrangements for the movement of fresh stocks of wheat.

The restrictions over free movement and transportation of wheat from Sindh to Punjab, directly affect the prices of wheat and its flour, according to the letter.