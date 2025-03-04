KARACHI/LAHORE : Immigration authorities at Karachi Airport offloaded 85 passengers traveling to 19 different countries, including China, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia, due to various reasons.Among them, 20 passengers on visit visas to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Türkiye, Thailand, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia were denied boarding. Additionally, 20 passengers, including two blacklisted individuals, were offloaded while traveling to Congo, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Libya, Iraq, Cyprus, and Saudi Arabia on business and work visas. Three students heading to Azerbaijan and Cyprus were also barred from flying.

Four passengers holding residence visas for Bahrain, Dubai, Oman, and Cambodia, including one blacklisted traveler, were also offloaded. Furthermore, 37 Umrah pilgrims were removed from flights due to a lack of advance hotel bookings and insufficient funds for expenses in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, in the past 48 hours, 93 Pakistanis have been deported from 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Singapore, and Malaysia.

According to immigration sources, Saudi Arabia deported 29 Pakistanis, including four blacklisted individuals, one with an expired visa, and 24 for violating agreements. The UAE sent back 44 individuals, including those involved in drug and alcohol offenses, overstayers, and those released from jail.