KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs.800.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has reached 2 lakh 16 thousand 500 rupees.

According to the association, the price of gold in the world exchange market increased by 9 dollars to 2002 dollars per ounce.

It should be remembered that the price of gold in the country had decreased by Rs 150 yesterday.