Islamabad: 80 corruption cases of PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other politicians have been reinstated.

According to the sources, NAB has written a letter to the Registrar Accountability Court Islamabad regarding the restoration of cases.

Sources say that NAB has decided to open 80 cases in the accountability court based on the Supreme Court decision.

According to the sources, the fake account cases against former Asif Zardari have also been restored, while the rental power case against Raja Pervez Ashraf has also been opened.

Sources say that the Tosha Khana vehicle case against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Yusuf Raza Gilani has also been opened.

According to sources, NAB is likely to present the records of the cases to the accountability court tomorrow.

Sources say that apart from Nawaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, the cases against Murad Ali Shah, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have also been restored.

According to the sources, the case registered against Ishaq Dar for assets in excess of income has also been opened.