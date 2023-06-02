ISLAMABAD: An 8-year-old Afghan girl was raped by a man in broad daylight who then managed to flee in front of locals in Mohallah Diptian, which comes under the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station.

The young victim was taken to a hospital, where a medicolegal official corroborated the rape.

Upon receiving a complaint from the victim’s father, the Shahzad Town police launched a case against the unnamed rapist under sections 376 and 377/B of the Pakistan Penal Code, but they were unable to find the rapist until the submission of this report.

Afghan citizen Hazar Gul, a resident of Jalalabad, filed a complaint with the Shahzad Town, claiming that he and his family had been residing in Mohallah Diptian, a neighbourhood next to Mariam Masjid, for a few months.

“I was at my house with my elder brother when we heard some noises from the street,” the complainant added when recounting his experience. As we exited the house quickly, we saw a young man coming our way. We both attempted to catch him as a result, but he managed to escape our hands and run away from our custody without us knowing why he had escaped.

But, he said, “We moved towards the area where the homeless were congregating and saw my little daughter crying.”

Upon questioning, the young victim described the vicious attack to him, claiming that while she was playing close to her home, the perpetrator dragged her into an unfinished house and violently raped her there.

The DPO (Rural), according to police sources, has taken up the matter and encouraged the Shahzad Town police to approach it as a challenge and devote all of their efforts to locating the rapist.

The SP has assembled teams and dispatched them to various areas in an effort to learn more about the rapist.

The sources went on to say that the police have collected up a few suspects for further examination and that they expect to catch up with the criminal and pursue him within the next 24 hours.