According to the Military Strength Rankings 2023, the Pakistan Army has been dubbed as the world’s fastest-rising military force because it is currently ranked as the 7th army in the world.

The Military Strength Rankings for 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively, ranked the Pakistan Army as the 15th, 10th, and 9th most powerful militaries in the world. In only three years, Pakistan has climbed eight positions.

Military Strength Rankings have been published by Global Firepower since 2006. It assigns a prospective war-making capability score to each country’s military each year.

It assigns each country a “PowerIndex” score after taking more than 60 factors into consideration. The PowerIndex value, which gets smaller the lower it is, illustrates the nation’s combat prowess.

With a PowerIndex of 0.1694, Pakistan beats nations like Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Canada. The US, Russia, and China are once again holding the top three spots.